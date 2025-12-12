Little Bear Ridge Road to Close Early on Broadway

The Broadway production of Samuel D. Hunter’s Little Bear Ridge Road will end its run at the Booth Theatreon December 21; the original closing date was February 15.

Laurie Metcalf, Michah Stock, John Drea, and Meighan Gerachis star in the production, which is directed by Joe Mantello. This marks Hunter’s Broadway debut after a prolific off-Broadway resume that includes The Whale, Greater Clements, A Case for the Existence of God, and last season’s Grangeville.

The design team for Little Bear Ridge Road includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Jessica Pabst (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), and Mikhail Fiksel (sound design).

All four cast members appeared in the 2024 Steppenwolf Theatre Company world premiere, which is presented on Broadway by Scott Rudin and Barry Diller. The play follows a reclusive aunt and her gay nephew as they unravel the mess left behind after a troubled father’s passing.

Little Bear Ridge Road marks the seventh collaboration between director Mantello and actor Metcalf; their eighth collaboration, Death of a Salesman, opens in March at the Winter Garden.