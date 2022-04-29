Ma-Yi Theater Company Announces Additional Summer Programming

Ma-Yi Theater Company has announced additional programming, set to run through this spring and summer.

In celebration of AAPI Heritage Month and running May 1-31, Ma-Yi will rebroadcast two digital works: Ralph B. Peña's award-winning puppet play Vancouver, which centers on a mixed-race family who relocate from Japan to the Pacific Northwest; and the 30-minute documentary film The First Twenty: 20 Years of Asian American Playwriting, showcasing the evolution of the Asian American playwright over the last 20 years.

On June 26 and 27, Ma-Yi will work with 2g to produce Short Stack Playfest, a short-play festival in which playwrights from all ranges of career levels are matched with directors and actors to present two nights of their comedic five-minute works.

Ma-Yi will additionally present the world premiere of Daniel K. Isaac's Once Upon a (Korean) Time. Running August 23-September 18 at La MaMa, the play mixes traditional Korean fables with the horrors of the Korean War.

Founded in 1989, Ma-Yi Theater Company has distinguished itself as one of the country's leading incubators of new work shaping the national discourse about what it means to be Asian American today. The company's recent production of Lloyd Suh's The Chinese Lady, which ran off-Broadway at the Public Theater, is currently nominated for four Lucille Lortel Awards.