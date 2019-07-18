Luis Alfaro's Medea-Inspired Mojada Opens at the Public

The Public Theater opened its production of Luis Alfaro's Mojada, directed by Chay Yew, on July 17.

The company of Mojada, which is running at the Public Theater.

(© David Nicholas)

The play is described as follows: "MacArthur Genius Award-winning playwright Luis Alfaro returns with the New York premiere of his stirring drama about love, immigration, and sacrifice, inspired by the Ancient Greek story of Medea. Helmed by Chay Yew, this play masterfully combines ancient storytelling with the most pressing issues facing our country today, following a young Mexican mother who gives up everything to bring her son to America, only to find America demands even more."

The complete cast of Mojada features Vanessa Aspillaga (Luisa), Alex Hernandez (Jason), Ada Maris (Pilar), Benjamin Luis McCracken (Acan), Socorro Santiago (Tita), and Sabina Zúñiga Varela (Medea).

Playwright Luis Alfaro and director Chay Yew.

(© David Nicholas)

Mojada features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Haydee Zelideth, lighting design by David Weiner, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel, projection design by Stephan Mazurek, hair style consultation and wig design by Earon Chew Nealey, and fight and intimacy direction by UnkleDave's Fight-House.