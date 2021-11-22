Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody Returns for the Holidays

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody will begin its return engagement at The Theater Center's Jerry Orbach Theater on Wednesday, November 24 ahead of an official opening night on Tuesday, November 30. The run is scheduled through January 2, 2022.

Based on the 2003 romantic comedy about Brits in love around Christmastime, Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody features brand-new songs including "Dark Deeds in Dark Corners" and "The Lament of Laura Linney."

The musical is composed by almost-certainly-fictional composer Basil Winterbottom, with a book by Bob and Tobly McSmith, the duo behind The Office! An Unauthorized Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody.

In TheaterMania's review of the 2019 run of Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, our critic described the show as "f-n ridiculous."

This return engagement features the bulk of the original cast, with a few changes: Kayla Catan plays Keira Knightley, Isaiah Hein plays Liam Neeson, James Parks plays Colin Firth, Eric Peters plays Hugh Grant, Joyah Spangler plays Emma Thompson, and Tony Tillman plays Peter and many others. They are joined by swings Thanos Skouteris and Amber Wright.

The creative team includes Tim Drucker (director) and Brooke Engen (choreography). They are joined by Ethan Andersen (music director), Joshua Warner (scenic designer), Dustin Cross (costume designer), Brandon Baruch (lighting designer), Matthew Fischer (sound designer), and Conor Donnelly (hair/wig designer).