New Liza Birkenmeier, Lizzie Vieh Plays Are Among Our Critics' Top Faves This Week

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.

RECENTLY OPENED:

Dr. Ride's American Beach House

Kristen Sieh and Erin Markey star in Dr. Ride's American Beach House at Greenwich House Theater.

(© Ben Arons Photography)

"This quietly crushing world premiere from Ars Nova invites us into the secret lives of characters who are familiar, yet rarely appear onstage." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey at the Carlyle

John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey perform an all-Sondheim show at the Café Carlyle through November 16.

(© David Andrako)

"Few activities feel more ideal for a New York November than hearing these songs performed at the Carlyle by two of the best cabaret artists in the business." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Monsoon Season

Therese Plaehn and Richard Thieriot star in Monsoon Season at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater.

(© Maria Baranova)

"...Lizzie Vieh's Monsoon Season [is] a comedy so black, you might just feel guilty for laughing so hard....Thierot and Plaehn are giving two of the funniest performances currently on any stage in New York." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

CLOSING SOON:

Linda Vista

Jim True-Frost, Cora Vander Broek, Ian Barford, and Sally Murphy star in Linda Vista on Broadway.

(© Joan Marcus)

"Over the course of two hours and 40 minutes, [playwright Tracy Letts] lulls us into a false sense of security while cleverly setting a trap to ensnare us with our reactions to a genre we all know too well." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Terra Firma

Andrus Nichols stars in Terra Firma, which closes this weekend at Baruch Performing Arts Center.

(© Ashley Garrett)

"The end is an unlikely and ballsy beginning for the brand-new theater company, the Coop, which marks its maiden voyage with Terra Firma. If this polished production of a challenging new play is any indication, there is more room for optimism than doom when considering the company's future." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

For more suggestions, visit our Broadway listings page here and our off-Broadway listings page here.