Jay Armstrong Johnson, Adam Kantor Set for Darling Grenadine

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced casting for Daniel Zaitchik's new musical Darling Grenadine, running January 16-March 15 in Roundabout Underground's Black Box Theatre.

Darling Grenadine will feature Matt Dallal as Man, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Paul, Adam Kantor as Harry, Aury Krebs as Woman, Mike Nappi as the Street Musician, and Emily Walton as Louise. Michael Berresse directs and choreographs.

The creative team also includes Tim Mackabee (sets), Emily Rebholz (costumes), Lap Chi Chu (lighting), Brian Ronan (sound), Edward T Morris (projections), David Gardos (music director), Matthew Moisey (orchestrations), and William Berloni (animal trainer).