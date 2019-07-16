Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac to Star in Chekhov's Three Sisters

New York Theatre Workshop has announced two final productions set for its 2019-20 season.

The upcoming season will now include Endlings, a new play written by Celine Song (Tom & Eliza) and directed by Sammi Cannold (Ragtime on Ellis Island), opening in winter 2020. The production originated at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University.

Closing out the season will be a production of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters, directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (Othello) and featuring Academy Award nominee Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) and Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi).

As previously announced, NYTW's 2019-20 season will also include Mfoniso Udofia's runboyrun, directed by Loretta Greco, and In Old Age, directed by Awoye Timpo; the world premiere of Sing Street, a new musical based on John Carney's motion picture, featuring a book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh, music and lyrics by Carney and Gary Clark, direction by Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh; and Sanctuary City, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok and directed by Rebecca Frecknall.