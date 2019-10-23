Gary Busey-Led Only Human Will Close After a Week

The Gary Busey-led off-Broadway musical Only Human will close on October 28 after 13 previews and eight performances at the Theatre at St. Clement's.

Only Human features a book by Jess Carson, and music and lyrics by Mike Squillante, based on a story by producer Jesse Murphy and Squillante. N.J. Agwuna will direct.

Busey heads the company as God. He is joined by Squillante, Kim Steele, Evan Maltby, Ben Bogen, Lili Thomas, and Charles West.

The creative team will include Josue Jasmin (choreography), Adrià Barbosa (orchestrations, arrangements, musical direction), Andrew Moerdyk (scenic design), Avery Reed (costume design), Eric Norbury (lighting design), and Benjamin Scheff (sound design).

Only Human is described as follows: "Before they were enemies, they were co-workers. Jesus and Lucifer never saw eye-to-eye, but when an extreme case of creative differences gets the best of them, all hell breaks loose…literally. A hilarious new musical of biblical proportions, Only Human shakes up heaven with kick-ass pop rock tunes and corporate attire."