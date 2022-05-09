Fat Ham by James Ijames Wins the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama
The other finalists were Sylvia Khoury's Selling Kabul and Kristina Wong's Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord.
James Ijames's Fat Ham has won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Reimagining Shakespeare's Hamlet as a queer, Black, southern college kid named Juicy, Fat Ham is currently making its New York debut at the Public Theater in a co-production with National Black Theatre. Marcel Spears play Juicy.
Sylvia Khoury's Selling Kabul, about an Afghan woman hiding her translator brother in her Kabul apartment, was named as a finalist. You can read our review of that slow-boil thriller here.
Also named as a finalist was Kristina Wong's one-woman show about organizing an army of mask-sewing aunties, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord. You can read our review of that show, which we described as, "the most fun you'll have with Covid all year," here.
Loading...
Loading...