EXCLUSIVE: Check Out the Debut of Stomp's Newest Scene, Titled ''Suitcases"

The international hit Stomp has added a new set piece to its long-running production at the Orpheum Theatre off-Broadway, entitled "Suitcases."

"Suitcases," according to cocreator Steve McNicholas, "is inspired by almost 30 years of traveling around the world with this show, watching people navigate their way through airports and railway stations with their luggage, and watching baggage handlers stacking, passing, and occasionally throwing our cases. Couple that with the countless movie moments in which bags are mysteriously switched, and we have the starting point for a new Stomp routine…"

Watch "Suitcases" below: