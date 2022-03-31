Heather Burns, Marylouise Burke, and More Join Epiphany at Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater has announced its upcoming off-Broadway production of Epiphany, a new play written by Brian Watkins and directed by Tyne Rafaeli. Performances will begin May 19 ahead of a June 16 opening at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Epiphany is described as follows: "An uncanny evening. Snow falls softly. An eager host gathers old friends to try and resuscitate a forgotten tradition. But when the guest of honor is unusually late, the group becomes unmoored, craving answers. And there might not be enough wine, or goose, or time to fend off the long-neglected questions that now haunt their souls."

The cast will feature Francois Battiste (Paradise Blue), Marylouise Burke (True West), Heather Burns (Peace for Mary Francis), Jonathan Hadary (Golden Boy), Omar Metwally (Big Sky on ABC), Colby Minifie (Six Degrees Of Separation), David Ryan Smith (One Man Two Guvnors), C.J. Wilson (Bronx Bombers), and Carmen Zilles (Fefu and Her Friends).

The creative team for Epiphany will include sets by John Lee Beatty, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Isabella Byrd, and original music and sound by Daniel Kluger. Roxana Khan serves as Stage Manager.

Tickets to Epiphany will go on sale soon.