Dave Malloy's Octet to Celebrate Release of Original Cast Recording

Signature Theatre will celebrate the release of the original cast recording of Dave Malloy's Octet with a special celebration on Monday, January 27, at 6pm in the Pershing Square Signature Center Lobby. The event, which is free and open to the public, will include a special performance and CD signing by the Octet cast and creatives. Click here to RSVP for the event.

The musical, written by three-time Tony Award nominee Malloy and directed by Annie Tippe, is described as follows: "Featuring a score for an a cappella chamber choir and an original libretto inspired by internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts, and Sufi poetry, Octet explores addiction and nihilism within the messy context of 21st century technology. It is the first musical Signature has produced since its founding in 1991." Octet is the first production in Malloy's Signature Residency, which will include three productions over the course of five years.

Adam Bashian, Kim Blanck, Starr Busby, Alex Gibson, Justin Gregory Lopez, J.D. Mollison, Margo Seibert, Kuhoo Verma, Jonathan Christopher, and Nicole Weiss starred in the original production.