Céline Dion Musical Send-Up Titanique to Play Off-Broadway

Titanique, the musical send-up of the 1997 blockbuster about the doomed ocean liner, will begin performances off-Broadway at the Asylum Theatre on June 14 ahead of an official opening night on June 23. Tickets are on sale through September 25.

According to a press description, "When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog."

Co-Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique features Céline Dion classics like "All By Myself," "To Love You More," and, of course, "My Heart Will Go One." Nicholas Connell provides music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations. Tye Blue directs.

A concert version of Titanique streamed live from Le Poisson Rouge last year, and concert versions have previously played Green Room 42. Tony Award-winner Eva Price (Oklahoma!) is producing this limited off-Broadway run.

Cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.