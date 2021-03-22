Céline Dion/Titanic Jukebox Musical Parody Titanique to Stream Live This May

A concert version of the upcoming Céline Dion jukebox musical Titanique will be performed on Sunday, May 2 at 7:30pm ET, streaming live from Le Poisson Rouge.

Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique is a musical parody of Titanic, featuring the songs of beloved pop icon Dion. Songs including "My Heart Will Go On," "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," "All By Myself," and "To Love You More," will be used to tell what really happened to Jack and Rose the night the Titanic sunk, with Dion casually hijacking a Titanic Museum tour to tell her personal version of the story. Blue directs the show, with choreography by Ellenore Scott and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Nicholas Connell.

Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert will feature Mindelle as Celine, Rousouli as Jack Dawson, Alex Ellis as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Frankie James Grande as Victor Garber, Kathy Deitch as the Unsinkable Molly Brown, Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Iceberg Bitch, John Riddle as Cal, Randy Blair as Ruth, and Jalynn Steele and Courtney Bassett in the ensemble. Production Stage Management is by Christopher Kee Anaya-Gorman.

The show will come with nicely priced cocktail packages starting at $69, with mixer kits for the "Jack and Rose," the "Sip of Dreams", or the "[Never Made It To] Manhattan" shipped to your door.

Click here for more information and tickets.