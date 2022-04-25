Titanique Off-Broadway Run Announces Casting

Casting has been announced for Titanique, the musical send-up of the 1997 blockbuster film about a doomed ocean liner.

As in previous concert productions, co-author Marla Mindelle will lead the cast in the role of Céline Dion, with co-author Constantine Rousouli taking the role of Jack. The cast will also feature Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Kathy Deitch as Molly Brown, Ryan Duncan as Ruth, Alex Ellis as Rose, John Riddle as Cal, and Jaye Alexander as The Iceberg. Courtney Bassett, Donnie Hammond, and Dimitri Moise will round out the ensemble.

According to a press description, "When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog." The musical includes performances of "All by Myself," "To Love You More," and, of course, "My Heart Will Go On."

Co-author Tye Blue directs, with choreography by Ellenore Scott. Nicholas Connell provides music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations.