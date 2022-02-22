Sierra Boggess and Chip Zien to Star in Barry Manilow Musical Harmony

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene has announced the full cast and creative team for Harmony: A New Musical, starring Broadway veterans Chip Zien (Into the Woods) and Sierra Boggess (The Phantom of the Opera). The production will begin previews March 23 ahead of an April 13 opening, and will run through May 8 in the newly renovated Edmond J. Safra Hall theatre at the Museum of Jewish Heritage.

Harmony is written by legendary singer Barry Manilow and his longtime collaborator Bruce Sussman, and the musical's New York premiere will be directed by Tony-winning choreographer Warren Carlyle (The Music Man). The musical tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of six talented young men in 1920s Germany who took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics, until their inclusion of Jewish singers put them on a collision course with history.

Playing the six Comedian Harmonists will be Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey. Jessie Davidson plays Ruth, with Ana Hoffman set to portray Josephine Baker – a major celebrity whom the Harmonists encountered on their way to the top. Kenny Morris will be the standby for Zien's Rabbi.

The ensemble includes Elise Frances Daniells, Zak Edwards, Abby Goldfarb, Eddie Grey, Shayne Kennon, Benjamin Harold Moore, Matthew Mucha, Tori Palin, Barrett Riggins, Kayleen Seidl, Andrew O'Shanick, Nancy Ticotin, and Kate Wesler.

The creative team features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Linda Cho and Ricky Lurie, lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, video design by batwin + robin productions, inc., wig and hair design by Tom Watson, and associate direction/choreography by Sara Edwards. Jamibeth Margolis, CSA serves as casting director, with Roy Gabay/Jumpstart Entertainment as general manager, and John O'Neill lending music direction and additional vocal and music arrangements.

Harmony is based in part on The Comedian Harmonist Archive as curated by the late Dr. Peter Czada.