Bess Wohl's Camp Siegfried Announces Its Two Young Stars

Second Stage Theater has announced complete casting for Camp Siegfried, a new play by Tony nominee Bess Wohl (Grand Horizons) that will open the company's 44th season. Performances will begin October 25 ahead of a November 15 opening at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater.

Directed by Tony winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit), the cast of Camp Siegfried will feature Sawyer Barth (ABC's The Kids Are Alright) and Lily McInerny (Hulu's Tell Me Lies).

The play is described as follows: "During a golden summer at the real-life Camp Siegfried, a picturesque campground on Long Island, two teenagers find themselves on a collision course with youthful passion and unbridled extremism. Are they falling in love or falling for something more sinister? Set on the cusp of World War II, this boy-meets-girl-meets-cautionary tale about the seductive nature of fascism reveals a shocking part of America's past and reminds us how easily darkness can sneak up on us."

Camp Siegfried's creative team includes scenic design by Brett Banakis, costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, and sound design by Christopher Darbassie. Jane Ackermann and Charlie B. Foster are the understudies for the production.