Zachary Quinto, Shailene Woodley, and Cult of Love Cast Take Opening Night Bows

Mare Winningham, Rebecca Henderson, and more star in Leslye Headland’s new play.

Leslye Headland’s Cult of Love, a new play directed by Trip Cullman, opened at the Helen Hayes Theater on December 12. Check out our photos below.

The Second Stage Theater production stars Mare Winningham and David Rasche as the aging parents of the Dahl Family, with Zachary Quinto, Rebecca Henderson, Shailene Woodley, and Christopher Sears as their grown children. On Christmas Eve, the gather with spouses and companions, played by Molly Bernard, Roberta Colindrez, Christopher Lowell, and Barbie Ferreira, as decades-old grievances resurface.

The production will feature scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Sophia Choi, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, and sound design by Darron L West. Jacinth Greywoode serves as music supervisor. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Liz Fraser, CSA.

Cult of Love had its world premiere at IAMA in January 2018 and ran earlier this year at Berkeley Rep.