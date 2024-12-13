TheaterMania Logo white orange
Zachary Quinto, Shailene Woodley, and Cult of Love Cast Take Opening Night Bows

Mare Winningham, Rebecca Henderson, and more star in Leslye Headland’s new play.

Tricia Baron

Tricia Baron

| Broadway |

December 13, 2024

Leslye Headland’s Cult of Lovea new play directed by Trip Cullman, opened at the Helen Hayes Theater on December 12. Check out our photos below.

2024 12 12 TheaterMania Cult of Love Opening Curtain Call 5
Shailene Woodley and Zachary Quinto
(© Tricia Baron)

The Second Stage Theater production stars Mare Winningham and David Rasche as the aging parents of the Dahl Family, with Zachary Quinto, Rebecca Henderson, Shailene Woodley, and Christopher Sears as their grown children. On Christmas Eve, the gather with spouses and companions, played by Molly Bernard, Roberta Colindrez, Christopher Lowell, and Barbie Ferreira, as decades-old grievances resurface.

2024 12 12 TheaterMania Cult of Love Opening Curtain Call 9
David Rasche, Mare Winningham, Shailene Woodley, Zachary Qunto, and Rebecca Henderson
(© Tricia Baron)

The production will feature scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Sophia Choi, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, and sound design by Darron L West. Jacinth Greywoode serves as music supervisor. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Liz Fraser, CSA.

2024 12 12 TheaterMania Cult of Love Opening Curtain Call 7
Roberta Colindrez, Christopher Lowell, Molly Bernard, and Barbie Ferreira
(© Tricia Baron)

Cult of Love had its world premiere at IAMA in January 2018 and ran earlier this year at Berkeley Rep.

2024 12 12 TheaterMania Cult of Love Opening Curtain Call 1
The company of Cult of Love
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 12 12 TheaterMania Cult of Love Opening Curtain Call 20
Playwright Leslye Headland and director Trip Cullman
(© Tricia Baron)

