World Premiere of Grief Camp Announces Cast at Atlantic Theater Company

Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the world premiere of Grief Camp, written by Eliya Smith and directed by Tony Award nominee Les Waters (Dana H.). Grief Camp runs from January 9-February 16, and with an official opening on January 28.

The cast will feature Arjun Athalye (Disney’s Goosebumps) as Bard, Maaike Laanstra-Corn as Blue, Jack DiFalco (The Ferryman) as Cade, guitarist Alden Harris-McCoy (Dear Evan Hansen), Renée-Nicole Powell as Olivia, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio (Primo) as Gideon, Lark White (Covenant) as Esther, Danny Wolohan (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Rocky, and Amalia Yoo (No Hard Feelings) as Luna.

Grief Camp, a study of loss and adolescence, takes place in the summer in Hurt, Virginia, where a lone cabin fills each year with campers.

The production will feature sets by Louisa Thompson, costumes by Oana Botez, lights by Isabella Byrd, sound by Bray Poor, and special effects by Jeremy Chernick.