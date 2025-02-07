Jenna Bainbridge will become the first wheelchair-using actor to take on the role of Nessarose on stage.

More new cast members will join Wicked on Broadway come March 4.

As previously revealed, Lencia Kebede (Hamilton) will become the first Black actress to assume the role of Elphaba full-time on Broadway. Allie Trimm, who has been serving as a standby for the role, will play Glinda.

Tony nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams (Some Like It Hot), Jenna Bainbridge (Suffs), and Daniel Quadrino (Wicked) will join the company as Madame Morrible, Nessarose, and Boq respectively.

Bainbridge will become the first wheelchair-using actor to take on the role of Nessarose on stage. It follows the casting of Marissa Bode, the first wheelchair-using actor to play the character, in the film adaptation.

The current actors in the roles will play their final performances on March 2.