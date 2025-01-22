Lencia Kebede to Become First Black Performer to Play Elphaba Full-Time in Broadway's Wicked

Kebede will take over for Mary Kate Morrissey, who departs on March 2.

A new Glinda and Elphaba pairing will fly into Wicked on Broadway beginning March 4, taking over after the departures of Alexandra Socha and Mary Kate Morrissey on March 2.

The new Glinda is Allie Trimm, who assumes the role full-time after being the standby from December 2021-March 2024. Taking over the role of Elphaba is Lencia Kebede, who will become the first Black performer to play the role full-time in the Broadway company.

The story of The Wizard of Oz from the perspective of the allegedly “wicked” Witch of the West, Wicked is currently the fourth-longest-running show in Broadway history. It features has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire.

The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.