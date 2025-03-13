West End Next to Normal, Starring Caissie Levy, Sets PBS Air Date

The filmed version of the West End production of Next to Normal will air as part of PBS’s Great Performances on May 9 at 9pm ET. It will be available on television, the PBS website, and the PBS app.

Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, in its London debut, is directed by Michael Longhurst. It premiered at the Donmar Warehouse last summer, before transferring to Wyndham’s Theatre.

Longhurst’s production features Caissie Levy as Diana, alongside Jamie Parker as Dan, Jack Wolfe as Gabe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox as Natalie, Jack Ofrecio as Henry, and Trevor Dion Nicholas as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine. Levy and Wolfe were among the production’s six WhatsOnStage Award nominations, a list that also includes Best New Musical. Wolfe earned the WOS Award for his turn as Gabe.

The Tony- and- Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows a family struggling with their matriarch’s bipolar disorder. The production features musical supervision by Nigel Lilley, design by Chloe Lamford, movement, choreography, and additional direction by Ann Yee, lighting by Lee Curran, sound design by Tony Gayle, video design by Tal Rosner, orchestrations by Michael Starobin and Kitt, and vocal arrangements by Annmarie Milazzo.