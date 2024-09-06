Film News

West End Next to Normal, Starring Caissie Levy, Being Filmed This Month

Jamie Parker and Jack Wolfe also appear in the Donmar Warehouse production.

September 6, 2024

Next to Normal Donmar Warehouse
Eleanor Worthington Cox, Jamie Parker, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Caissie Levy, Jack Wolfe and Jack Ofrecio in Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse,
(© Marc Brenner)

The current West End production of Next to Normal is being filmed September 9-11 at Wyndham’s Theatre for future release. Official details are forthcoming, though the musical teased the recording on its social platforms.

Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, in its London debut, is directed by Michael Longhurst. It premiered at the Donmar Warehouse last summer, before transferring to Wyndham’s this spring. It closes on September 21.

Longhurst’s production features Caissie Levy as Diana, alongside Jamie Parker as Dan, Jack Wolfe as Gabe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox as Natalie, Jack Ofrecio as Henry, and Trevor Dion Nicholas as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine. Levy and Wolfe were among the production’s six WhatsOnStage Award nominations, a list that also includes Best New Musical. Wolfe earned the WOS Award for his turn as Gabe.

The Tony- and- Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows a family struggling with their matriarch’s bipolar disorder. The production features musical supervision by Nigel Lilley, design by Chloe Lamford, movement, choreography, and additional direction by Ann Yee, lighting by Lee Curran, sound design by Tony Gayle, video design by Tal Rosner, orchestrations by Michael Starobin and Kitt, and vocal arrangements by Annmarie Milazzo.

 

