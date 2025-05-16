West End Frozen to Stream on Disney Plus in June

A filmed version of the stage musical Frozen will follow in the footsteps of Hamilton and be released on Disney+ beginning June 20.

Taped live at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End, the cast of Frozen is led by Samantha Barks (Elsa), Laura Dawkes (Anna), Jammy Kasongo (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), and Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton).

Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical is described as follows: “When Queen Elsa’s hidden powers plunge Arendelle into an eternal winter, her sister Anna sets out to find her and save the kingdom. As the storm rages on, both sisters must learn only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart. This is the story you know and love as you’ve never seen it before.”

It has a score by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, direction by Michael Grandage, and choreography by Rob Ashford.