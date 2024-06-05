Watch the Cast of Sister Act 2 Reunite on The View With “Oh Happy Day”

Whoopi Goldberg reunited with the cast of Sister Act 2 on The View for the film’s 30th anniversary. Watch them sing “Oh Happy Day” below.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, the sequel to the 1992 film Sister Act, was released in 1993. Goldberg returned as Deloris Van Cartier aka Sister Mary Clarence to teach music to a group of Catholic students in order to keep their school from closing. The cast, which also included Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, discussed the impact of the film on The View.