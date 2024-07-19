Watch Scenes from Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the Muny

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is ended its run at the Muny on July 16.

Watch the cast, featuring Savy Jackson (Bad Cinderella) as Ariel, Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) as Prince Eric, Nicole Parker (Wicked) as Ursula, Christopher Sieber (Shrek) as Chef Louis, Ben Davis (La Bohéme) as King Triton, Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton) as Sebastian, Jen Cody (Urinetown) as Scuttle, Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods) as Flotsam, Adam Fane as Jetsam, and Rich Pisarkiewicz as Grimsby, in scenes from the musical below.

The musical based on the 1989 Disney animated film features a book by Doug Wright, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater. The production is directed by John Tartaglia (Avenue Q).