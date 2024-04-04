Watch a New Music Video of “Masquerade” From Stereophonic

Stereophonic is currently in previews at the Golden Theatre and will officially open on April 19.

Stereophonic has dropped a new music video of the hit song in the show, “Masquerade,” written by Academy Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire. David Adjmi’s Stereophonic is directed by Daniel Aukin and features songs by Butler. The show, which transferred from Playwrights Horizons, is currently in previews at the Golden Theatre and will officially open on April 19. Watch the music video below.

The music video was creative directed by Cameron Sczempka (Polymoth Productions). Director of photographer was Hil Steadman.

Stereophonic is about an up-and-coming rock band in 1976 who finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The cast includes Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon.