Transport Group Announces 2024-25 Season

Transport Group has revealed additional details for its 2024-25 season. As previously announced, a revival of William Inge’s Bus Stop will be co-produced with Classic Stage Company (CSC) and the National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO). Directed by Jack Cummings III, Bus Stop will run May-June 2025. Bus Stop marks the conclusion of Transport Group’s decades-long examination of Inge’s work, making it the only theater company in New York to have produced all of his major plays.

The season also includes a developmental production of Split, a new musical by Michele Lowe and Zoe Sarnak, in collaboration with New London Barn Playhouse. Running September 5-8, the production is directed by Jack Cummings III.

The season also includes two three-week workshops: Beautiful Jolie Gabor, Her Glamorous Three Daughters, and Always the Happiness Is Life, a new musical by Michael John LaChiusa starring Mary Testa, and 1939, a new work conceived by artistic director Jack Cummings III starring John Cariani and Kelly McAndrew.

In addition to the workshops, Transport Group will give readings to four works currently in development: two musicals—Mourning Songs by Ryan Langer and The Pet Project by Laurie Graff and Nancy Shayne—and two plays—Our Table by Kirsten Guenther, and The Sea & The Stars by Harrison David Rivers.

The season will conclude at Carnegie Hall on June 26 for a one-night-only concert of a classic American musical performed by an all-star cast and a full orchestra as part of the Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series.