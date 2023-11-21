Titanic: The Musical Will Stream on BroadwayHD Next Month

BroadwayHD will exclusively stream the worldwide premiere of Titanic: The Musical beginning December 15. The winner of the 1997 Tony Award for Best Musical was filmed at the New Victoria Theatre in England this past summer. A holiday pricing promotion of $50 off annual subscriptions and gift subscriptions for BroadwayHD is running through December 4.

The production is directed by Thom Southerland, with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston (Nine) and a book by Peter Stone (1776).

The cast of the filmed Titanic features Martin Allanson as J. Bruce Ismay, Valda Aviks as Ida Straus, Graham Bickley as Captain Edward Smith, Sam Brown as Frederick Fleet, James Darch as Edgar Beane, David Delve as Isidor Straus, Adam Filipe as Frederick Barrett, Emily George as Kate Murphy, Luke Harley as Andrew Latimer, Emma Harrold as Lady Caroline Neville, Alastair Hill as Harold Bride, Abi Hudson as Maid, Barnaby Hughes as Herbert Pitman/Henry Etches, Paul Kemble as Joseph Boxhall, Niamh Long as Kate Mullins, Matthew McDonald as Charles Clarke, Ian McLarnon as Thomas Andrews, Danny Michaels as Joseph Bell, Janet Mooney as Head Maid, Chris Nevin as Jim Farrell, Jack North as Charles Lightoller, Joseph Peacock as Bellboy/Wallace Hartley, Billy Roberts as William McMaster Murdoch, Bree Smith as Alice Beane, and Lucie-Mae Summer as Kate McGowan.

This production of Titanic features set and costume design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Andrew Johnson, musical staging by Cressida Carré, musical supervision by Mark Aspinall, and new musical arrangements by Ian Weinberger.

Launched in 2015, BroadwayHD specializes in bringing live theater via streaming to audiences around the world. Click here for more information.