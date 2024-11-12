Theresa Rebeck's What We're Up Against to Run at Gracemoon Arts Theatre

The Gracemoon Arts Company, which opened its Equity theater in Bushwick in July, will present Theresa Rebeck’s dramedy What We’re Up Against. Performances start on November 21, with an official opening on November 29. Gracemoon’s co-founder and artistic director Michèle Lonsdale-Smith will direct the cast starring five long-time company members Amrit Kaur (Sex Lives of College Girls), Kristopher Turner, Damon Runyan, Krista Morin (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Augustus Oicle.

The play is a look at gender battles as it dives into the world of a competitive architectural firm, where the staff is on a looming deadline to design a new mall, but they can’t figure out where to place the air ducts.

The aim of this this new theater in Bushwick is to create deep, meaningful conversations with the community about race, misogyny, sex, art, addiction, and love. What We’re Up Against, which will have after-show conversations, kicks off Gracemoon’s series focusing on misogyny. Beyond hosting live performances, post-show conversations, and art gallery events, Gracemoon also hosts regular stand-up comedy nights, open mic events, and artistic training.