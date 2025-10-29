There will be 124 performances of Theater of the Mind per week.

Goodman Theatre will present Theater of the Mind by Talking Heads front man and Academy-, Grammy-, and Tony Award-winning artist David Byrne (Here Lies Love, American Utopia), with writer Mala Gaonkar.

The Chicago premiere will run March 11, 2026-May 31, 2026, with an official opening night on March 25, at the Reid Murdoch Building. Tickets go on sale starting November 7.

In this theatrical experience directed by Andrew Scoville, with technology director Heidi Boisvert, PhD, audiences will see, feel, taste, and hear. Inspired by historical and current neuroscience research, Theater of the Mind takes 16 audience members at a time through a 75-minute journey led by a guide whose stories are inspired from the creators’ lives.

Casting for the multiple roles of the guide will be announced in the new year.

Performances begin every 15 minutes, with more than 124 performances a week.