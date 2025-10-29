TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar's Theater of the Mind Comes to Chicago in March

There will be 124 performances of Theater of the Mind per week.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Chicago |

October 29, 2025

David Byrne
David Byrne
(© David Gordon)

Goodman Theatre will present Theater of the Mind by Talking Heads front man and Academy-, Grammy-, and Tony Award-winning artist David Byrne (Here Lies Love, American Utopia), with writer Mala Gaonkar.

The Chicago premiere will run March 11, 2026-May 31, 2026, with an official opening night on March 25, at the Reid Murdoch Building. Tickets go on sale starting November 7.

In this theatrical experience directed by Andrew Scoville, with technology director Heidi Boisvert, PhD, audiences will see, feel, taste, and hear. Inspired by historical and current neuroscience research, Theater of the Mind takes 16 audience members at a time through a 75-minute journey led by a guide whose stories are inspired from the creators’ lives.

Casting for the multiple roles of the guide will be announced in the new year.

Performances begin every 15 minutes, with more than 124 performances a week.

Featured In This Story

Related Articles

See all

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

SONY MWMI 07 DigitalPoster 1934x2866

Watch the Trailer for Merrily We Roll Along

The live film capture of the 2023 Broadway revival starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez hits theaters December 5.