The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show Returns to NYC to Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary

Jonathan Rockefeller’s production, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, is returning to New York City to celebrate its 10th anniversary after multiple runs.

A theatrical recreation of Eric Carle’s imaginative stories, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show features a menagerie of puppets during a 50-minute show that adapts four of Eric Carle’s beloved picture books for the stage. The production includes The Artist That Painted a Blue Horse, Mr. Seahorse, The Very Lonely Firefly, and of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

During the holiday season, Dream Snow will also be added to the story rotation for the first time in New York City.

Performances start on September 7 at the Duke Theater on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios.