The Streetcar Project Is Coming to LA This Fall

The Streetcar Project is bringing its version of Tennessee Williams’s A Streetcar Named Desire to Los Angeles this fall for six performances across two engagements. The first will take place inside an airplane hanger overlooking the LA River in Frogtown on the east side of Los Angeles from October 28-30. The second will take over a warehouse in Venice Beach from November 1-3.

Directed by co-creator Nick Westrate (Casa Valentina) and starring co-creator Lucy Owen (Cloud Nine) as Blanche DuBois, The Streetcar Project presents Williams’s complete, unabridged text with just four performers, no props, and no set. The cast also includes Brad Koed (Mercy Street) as Stanley Kowalski, Mallory Portnoy (Oklahoma!) as Stella DuBois, and James Russell (Philadelphia Here I Come) as Harold Mitchell.

The Streetcar Project has had performances throughout New York City in private homes, a SoHo fashion boutique, movie theaters, churches, barns, warehouses, art galleries, and factories.

