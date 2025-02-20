The Sound of Music Celebrates 60th Anniversary with 4K Film Restoration

On March 2, the film The Sound of Music will celebrate its 60th anniversary. To mark the occastion, the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical has been restored and remastered by the Walt Disney Film Restoration team in a version to be released in 4K image resolution later this year.

Over the course of nine months, the restoration team oversaw digital scanning of preserved film footage and expert clean-up efforts to correct any dirt, warping, or other issues encountered. The 4K edition will be seen in both cinemas and on Blu-ray.

On March 2, 1965, 20th Century Fox premiered the movie version of The Sound of Music, directed by Robert Wise, with a screenplay by Ernest Lehman. It was adapted from the stage musical with score by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.. It went on to win five Academy Awards in 1966, including Best Picture.

The Sound of Music stars Julie Andrews as Maria von Trapp, Christopher Plummer as Captain George von Trapp, Eleanor Parker as Baroness Elsa Schraeder, Richard Haydn as Max Detweiler, Charmian Carr as Liesl von Trapp, Nicholas Hammond as Friedrich von Trapp, Heather Menzies as Louisa von Trapp, Duane Chase as Kurt von Trapp, Angela Cartwright as Brigitta von Trapp, Debbie Turner as Marta von Trapp, Kym Karath as Gretl von Trapp, Peggy Wood as Mother Abbess, Anna Lee as Sister Margaretta, Portia Nelson as Sister Berthe, Marni Nixon as Sister Sophia, Daniel Truhitte as Rolfe, and Ben Wright as Herr Zeller.