The Musical Real Women Have Curves Is Headed to Broadway in 2025

Producers Barry Weissler, Fran Weissler, and Jack Noseworthy have announced that Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will debut on Broadway in 2025, following its world premiere in 2023 at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) at Harvard University.

The new musical, based on the play by Josefina López and the 2002 HBO film with a screenplay by Josefina López and George LaVoo, will feature music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta of the Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy and composer and lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer (The Waiting Room), additional material by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde: The Musical), music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress), and direction and choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Ain’t Too Proud).

The show takes place in the summer of 1987 in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles. After 18 years under the roof of her immigrant parents, Ana is ready to live her dreams of college and a career in New York City, but her family’s expectations would keep her home, working at their garment factory (and being driven crazy by her mother).

Dates, cast, and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

There will be a live performance of the musical’s title track “Real Women Have Curves” by Florencia Cuenca Jennifer Sanchez, Elisa Galindez, and Aline Mayagoitia on Sunday, September 15 (time and location to be announced soon).