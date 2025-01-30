The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl Is Coming to Disney+

The concert will be added to the streaming site on February 7.

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, a concert special celebrating the 30th anniversary of the animated film, will be added to Disney+ on Friday, February 7. This live-to-film concert experience features a 70-person orchestra, a troupe of dancers, projection mapping images, and costumes and puppetry from the Broadway show.

Starring Lebo M, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Jason Weaver, Ernie Sabella, Billy Eichner, Heather Headley, and Bradley Gibson, with special guests North West and EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, the concert includes a reunion of the original voice cast alongside performances by cast members of the Broadway show and the film remake. Watch a trailer of the concert below.

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl is produced by Disney Concerts, Fulwell 73 Productions, AMP Worldwide, and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva. Gabe Turner and Sally Wood are creative showrunners, with Paul Dugdale serving as director and Misty Buckley as production designer.