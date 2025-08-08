The Hottest Broadway and West End Cast Recordings to Enjoy this Summer

If you’re looking for some fresh tunes to add to your stagey playlists, then look no further!

As the summer heats up, there are plenty of fresh cast recordings from Broadway, the West End, and beyond to enjoy. Here are a few examples.

The Book Thief

Two years after its world premiere in England, the cast recording of The Book Thief arrived in March. The stage adaptation of Markus Zusak’s much-loved novel has music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Between the Lines). Now, we haven’t seen the show yet on these shores, but we hope this means another chapter for this five-star new musical.

Boop!

The classic cartoon character is brought to vivid techicolor on Broadway! David Foster and Susan Birkenhead’s zippy tunes are sung gorgeously by Jasmine Amy Rogers, who Boop-oop-a-doop’d herself a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut.

Buena Vista Social Club

The Buena Vista Social Club band received a special Tony Award this year, and with one listen of the cast recording, it’s easy to understand why. The hit show has made history as the first musical on Broadway featuring an entire score sung in Spanish, and is, of course, inspired by the artists who recorded the original album.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

It was only a “Matter of Time” before The Curious Case of Benjamin Button allowed us a taste of the West End hit at home. It’s hot on the tails of the two stars, Clare Foster and John Dagleish, receiving love at the Olivier Awards, with Dagleish taking home his second trophy and the musical the coveted Best Musical prize.

Death Becomes Her

Tell me, Ernest, how much do you adore Broadway’s Death Becomes Her? We can’t get enough of Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, and co on the cast recording – filled with short, snappy tunes that wiggle into the subconscious.

Drag: The Musical

Alaska Thunderfuck’s sequin-studded musical comedy has played in Hollywood and New York City with a rotating cast of Drag Race favorites. It follows two rival drag clubs owned by former lovers. Did I forget to mention that Liza Minnelli was one of the producers?

Gypsy

If the answer to “How many times have you watched Audra McDonald‘s Tonys performance” is simply “Yes” then I probably don’t need to inform you that there’s a cast recording from the current Broadway production. May they entertain you!

Maybe Happy Ending

The story of two retired service robots who embark on a cross-country trip and fall in love bagged this year’s Tony winner for Best Musical. Darren Criss (who also picked up a Tony) and Helen J Shen star in the charming new musical.

Real Women Have Curves

For those who didn’t get a chance to see it, there’s a brilliant cast recording to enjoy. It’s no wonder the show received a Tony nomination for its score.

Smash

Fans of the TV show will likely recognize at least a few of the Marc Shaiman/Scott Wittman numbers featured in the musical about staging a musical about Marilyn Monroe. Meanwhile, newcomers will delight in the tunes.

Starlight Express

Despite what the number may say, we don’t think you can have “One Rock ‘N’ Roll Too Many” when it comes to the multi-WhatsOnStage Award-winning Starlight Express and its cast recording. On the deluxe edition, fans can find eight new remixes to play while they’re “Pumping Iron”! We hope this skates stateside soon.

The Witches

The National Theatre’s stage adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches became a hit a couple of years ago, and a cast recording has finally landed! We wonder what this means for the future of the production…