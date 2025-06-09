Darren Criss Is a Two-Time Tony Winner

Criss won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical and Best Musical.

Darren Criss won two Tony Awards for the romantic comedy Maybe Happy Ending, one for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical and one for Best Musical. Criss plays the robot Oliver and is also a co-producer on the musical.

Criss, known for Glee, made his Broadway debut in 2012 as a replacement J. Pierrepont Finch in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. His other Broadway credits include Hedwig and the Angry Inch and American Buffalo. This is his first year being nominated for a Tony. TheaterMania’s David Gordon wrote in his review, “From his stiffly humorous movement to the unblinking sincerity in his delivery, Criss is immensely impressive as he captures the discreetly emotional essence of this outdated bot.”

Maybe Happy Ending is currently running at the Belasco Theatre.