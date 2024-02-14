The Connector Is Getting a Cast Recording

The album will be released in late spring by Concord Theatricals Recordings.

Concord Theatricals Recordings will release the original cast recording of MCC Theater’s world premiere production of The Connector, featuring a new score from composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown. Recorded this week at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music, the album will be released in late spring 2024. The production is currently playing a limited engagement through March 17.

The album is produced by four-time Emmy Award winner Jeffrey Lesser and three-time Tony Award winner Brown (Parade), who also serves as arranger, orchestrator, and pianist, and co-produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven, chief theatricals executive for Concord.

Conceived and directed by Daisy Prince, with a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, this new musical set in the late 1990s follows two talented young journalists — a fast-rising writer, Ethan Dobson, and an assistant copy editor, Robin Martinez — on increasingly diverging paths.

The cast, featured on the cast album, includes Scott Bakula (Quantum Leap), Max Crumm (Grease), Hannah Cruz (Only Gold), Ashley Pérez Flanagan (Freestyle Love Supreme), Danielle Lee Greaves (Parade), Mylinda Hull (Mr. Saturday Night), Daniel Jenkins (Big River), Jessica Molaskey (Parade), Fergie Philippe (Hamilton), Eliseo Román (In the Heights), Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen), Ann Sanders (The King and I), and Michael Winther (Mamma Mia!). Understudies include Joanna Carpenter, George Dvorsky, and Kyle Sherman.

Tom Murray is the music director and Kristy Norter is the music coordinator. The band includes Brown, Jamie Eblen, Hidayat Honari, Adam Kaufman, Randy Landau, and Todd Reynolds.