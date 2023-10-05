Scott Bakula, Ben Levi Ross to Lead New Jason Robert Brown Musical The Connector

With a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman and direction by Daisy Prince, The Connector will premiere this winter.

Scott Bakula, Ben Levi Ross, and Hannah Cruz will star in the new Jason Robert Brown-Jonathan Marc Sherman musical The Connector, running January 12-February 18 at MCC Theater.

With a new score by Brown and book by Sherman, The Connector is conceived with and directed by Daisy Prince. It tells the story of a young journalist (Ross) determined to get the ultimate scoop, and an assistant copy editor (Cruz) forced to decide how far she’ll go to stop him. Brown will lead the band at every performance.

Alongside Bakula, Ross, and Cruz will be Joanna Carpenter, Max Crumm, George Dvorsky, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Danielle Lee Greaves, Mylinda Hull, Daniel Jenkins, Cedric Lamar, Jessica Molaskey, Fergie Philippe, Eliseo Román, Ann Sanders, Kyle Sherman, and Michael Winther.

The Connector will feature scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Márion Tálan de la Rosa, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Jon Weston, and orchestrations and arrangements by Jason Robert Brown. Tom Murray is the Music Director and Kristy Norter is the Music Coordinator.