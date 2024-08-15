Teal Wicks and More Announced for & Juliet Tour

Corey Mach, Paul-Jordan Jansen, Kathryn Allison, and Nick Drake are also part of the touring cast.

The producers of & Juliet have announced the complete cast for the forthcoming North American tour, which is set to kick off at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre at the France Merrick Performing Arts Center September 22-28.

Joining the previously announced Rachel Simone Webb in the title role of Juliet will be Paul-Jordan Jansen as Lance, Teal Wicks as Anne Hathaway, Corey Mach as Shakespeare, Nick Drake as May, Kathryn Allison as Angélique, Michael Canu as Romeo, and Mateus Leite Cardoso as François.

The ensemble includes Naima Alakham, Camille Brooks, Nella Cole, Lois Ellise, Ishmael Gonzalez, Kenneth Onesimus Goubran, Shelby Griswold, Christopher Robert Hanford, Jourdan Ibe, Josh Jordan, Nicole Lamb, Yoshi Maysonet, Usman Ali Mughal, Jaydon Nget, Kyra Smith, and Francisco Thurston.

The production is stage managed by Joel Rosen. The company manager is Denny Daniello.

Featuring songs by Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by David West Read (Schitt’s Creek), direction by Luke Sheppard, and choreography by Emmy Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet imagines what would happen if Juliet didn’t end her life over Romeo. The musical opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues to play at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

The rest of the creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes Bill Sherman (musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Howard Hudson (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design), Andrzej Goulding (video and projection design) and J. Jared Janas (hair, wig, and makeup design), and Dominic Fallacaro (music director, additional orchestrations and arrangements).

