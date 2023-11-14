Steve Carell to Make Broadway Debut in Starry Uncle Vanya at Lincoln Center Theater

Carell will star alongside Anika Noni Rose, Alison Pill, Alfred Molina, William Jackson Harper, and more.

Steve Carell will make his Broadway debut alongside a starry cast in Lincoln Center Theater’s upcoming revival of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, beginning performances April 2 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Featuring a new translation by Heidi Schreck and direction by Lila Neugebauer, the production is scheduled to open on April 24.

Carell is set to take on the title role, alongside Alison Pill as Sonya, Anika Noni Rose as Yelena, William Jackson Harper as Astrov, Alfred Molina as Alexander Serabryakov, Jayne Houdyshell as Mama Voinitski, and Mia Katigbak as Marina.

Uncle Vanya will have sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Lap Chi Chu and Elizabeth Harper, and sound by Mikhail Fiksel and Beth Lake.

The full company will be announced soon.