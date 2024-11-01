Stephanie J. Block to Narrate Audiobook of Cher's Memoir

Stephanie J. Block will narrate the audiobook of Cher’s upcoming memoir.

Block won the Tony Award in 2019 following her portrayal of the “Believe” singer in Broadway’s The Cher Show.

It has been revealed that she will lend her voice to the first of the two-part release entitled Cher: The Memoir, Part One. As reported by E! News, Cher herself will also be heard on the audiobook, calling it a “joint performance.”

According to the official description, Part One of Cher’s memoir “follows her extraordinary beginnings through childhood to meeting and marrying Sonny Bono—and reveals the highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart.” It is set to be released on November 19, with Part Two arriving sometime in 2025.

Since performing as Star in The Cher Show, Block has been seen in Into The Woods and Sunset Boulevard, before making her West End debut in Kiss Me, Kate – which you can watch in cinemas this month.