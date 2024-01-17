Stephanie J. Block to Make West End Debut in New Revival of Kiss Me, Kate

The new production will be directed by Bartett Sher.

Tony winner Stephanie J. Block will make her West End debut in a new production of Kiss Me, Kate, directed by Bartlett Sher.

Block will take on the role of Lilli Vanessi/Katharine, alongside Irish actor Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty) as Fred Graham/Petruchio. They will be joined by a cast of 50 (to be announced) and a full orchestra.

Sher’s production team will be made up of his regular designers, Michael Yeargan (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Donald Holder (lighting), and Adam Fisher (sound design). Anthony Van Laast will be choreographer, and Stephen Ridley will serve as music supervisor.

Kiss Me, Kate has a score by Cole Porter that includes the classics “Brush Up Your Shakespeare,” “Another Op’nin’, Another Show,” and “Too Darn Hot,” and an original book by Bella and Samuel Spewack.

The production will run at the Barbican Theatre from June 4-September 14.