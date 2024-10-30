Stage Entertainment Chooses AudienceView As Their New Ticketing Partner

Leading global producer and theater operator Stage Entertainment has chosen AudienceView to be its future ticketing partner. The Toronto-based AudienceView is the parent company of TheaterMania.

Stage Entertainment owns and operates a network of sixteen theatres in its home markets of the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, France, and Italy. It also has offices in these countries and in the United Kingdom. Stage Entertainment produces some of the best-known musical titles developed by its international partners and their creative team, such as The Lion King, Aladdin, and Moulin Rouge!, as well as its own premium content, including Anastasia and Tina — The Tina Turner Musical. The company acts as a licensor for these musicals or produces its own tours in the United Kingdom, the United States, Latin America, Australia and Japan, and elsewhere.

For over 20 years, AudienceView has been leading the way in event ticketing and e-commerce solutions for our clients in the performing arts, live music and festivals, museums and attractions, higher education, and nonprofit sectors. They help clients grow their audience by facilitating event discovery, increasing event attendance rates, and driving post-event engagement. Current clients across the world also include Ambassador Theatre Group, Wembley National Stadium, AAC Liverpool, Playhouse Square, the Ravinia Festival, and Blumenthal Arts.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey of growth with Stage Entertainment. Our team is committed to supporting their vision and helping them achieve new heights, while growing their audience.” stated Eric White, CEO of AudienceView.

