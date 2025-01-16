Special Award Recipients for the 2025 Lucille Lortel Awards Have Been Announced

The ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 4.

The Lucille Lortel Awards—the only New York theater award to exclusively honor off-Broadway—are set to celebrate four decades of recognizing off-Broadway excellence with the annual ceremony scheduled for Sunday, May 4, at 7pm at NYU Skirball.

Special Award recipients for 2025 have also been announced. The 40th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF.

Alice Childress (Trouble in Mind, Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White) will posthumously be inducted onto the Playwrights’ Sidewalk. A founding member of the American Negro Theatre, Childress was the first African-American woman to see her play professionally produced in New York.

New Federal Theatre, founded by Woodie King Jr. in 1970 as a creative haven for Black artists, will be recognized for its Outstanding Body of Work.

Playwrights Horizons General Manager Carol Fishman will be awarded the Edith Oliver Service to off-Broadway.

The award nominations will be announced on April 2.