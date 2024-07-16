Signature and Manhattan Theatre Club Announce Full Cast for Bad Kreyol

Signature Theatre and Manhattan Theatre Club announced the cast of their world premiere co-production of Dominique Morisseau’s Bad Kreyol, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, which will run from October 8 – December 1 on the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Bad Kreyol kicks off Signature’s 2024-25 season with this work commissioned by the organization, which concludes the playwright’s Premiere Residency. Manhattan Theatre Club was home to Morisseau’s Skeleton Crew, which received three Tony nominations.

Bad Kreyol follows Simone, first-generation Haitian American, and her cousin Gigi, Haitian born and raised, who reunite to honor their grandmother’s dying wish for them to reconnect, which forces both cousins to confront their differing world views, the presence of NGOs in Haiti, and the plagued dynamic between Haiti and the US.

The cast includes Tony nominee Pascale Armand (Eclipsed) as Gigi, Fedna Jacquet (Ain’t No Mo) as Lovelie, Andy Lucien (sandblasted) as Thomas, Kelly McCreary (Grey’s Anatomy) as Simone, and Jude Tibeau as Pita.