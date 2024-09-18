Shailene Woodley, Zachary Quinto, Barbie Ferreira to Star in Cult of Love

Initial casting has been revealed for Cult of Love, a new play from Emmy-nominated Russian Doll writer Leslye Headland. Trip Cullman will direct the production, which will begin previews at the Helen Hayes Theater November 20. An official opening night is set for December 12.

The cast will include Molly Bernard (Younger), Roberta Colindrez (Fun Home), Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Rebecca Henderson (Star Wars: Acolyte), Christopher Lowell (Veronica Mars), Zachary Quinto (The Boys in the Band), Christopher Sears (Stupid Fucking Bird), and Emmy nominee Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies).

Bernard, Lowell, and Sears all starred in the Berkeley Rep production of Cult of Love earlier this year. Casting for the final two roles will be announced at a later date.

Set during the holiday season, the play centers on the Dahl family, with four of the adult children returning to their childhood home with their partners in tow. Despite the holiday spirit, old conflicts resurface and tension arises — will the love the Dahls have for each other be enough to hold them together, or will this be their last Christmas together?

The production will feature scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Sophia Choi, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, and sound design by Darron L West. Jacinth Greywoode serves as music supervisor. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Liz Fraser, CSA.

Cult of Love had its world premiere at IAMA in January 2018.