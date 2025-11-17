TheaterMania Logo white orange
See Photos of Lilli Cooper, Jasmine Amy Rogers, and Kevin McHale at Spelling Bee's Opening Night

The show also stars Philippe Arroyo, Autumn Best, Leana Rae Concepcion, Justin Cooley, Jason Kravits, and Matt Manuel.

| Off-Broadway |

November 17, 2025

<i>The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee</i> opening night curtain call (© Tricia Baron)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee opening night curtain call
(© Tricia Baron)

The revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee had a gala opening at New World Stages last night, November 16, with its official opening scheduled for tonight, November 17.

The musical stars Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet) as Chip Tolentino, Autumn Best (Woman of the Hour) as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along) as Marcy Park, Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo) as Leaf Coneybear, Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) as Rona Lisa Peretti, Jason Kravits (Only Murders in the Building) as Douglas Panch, Matt Manuel (Ain’t Too Proud) as Mitch Mahoney, Kevin McHale (Glee) as William Barfée, and Jasmine Amy Rogers (Boop! The Musical) as Olive Ostrovsky.

L to R: Matt Manuel, Jason Kravits, Leana Rae Concepcion, Autumn Best, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Kevin McHale, Justin Cooley, Philippe Arroyo, and Lilli Cooper (© Tricia Baron)
L to R: Matt Manuel, Jason Kravits, Leana Rae Concepcion, Autumn Best, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Kevin McHale, Justin Cooley, Philippe Arroyo, and Lilli Cooper
(© Tricia Baron)

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was conceived by Rebecca Feldman and features music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by Rachel Sheinkin.

The musical originally opened in 2005. This 20th anniversary production, now running through April 12, is directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford (Kimberly Akimbo).

