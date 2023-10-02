See Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Perform Songs from The Great Gatsby Musical

Last week, the cast of Paper Mill Playhouse’s world premiere production of The Great Gatsby performed a preview of three songs for the press. This new musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel features a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), an original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Jeremy Jordan stars as Gatsby, with Eva Noblezada as Daisy. Previews begin October 12 ahead of an official opening night on October 22. Performances are scheduled through November 12. You can see a sneak peek below: